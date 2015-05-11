May 11 Tesco Plc :

* Conclusion of audit tender process

* Have approved proposed appointment of Deloitte LLP as company's new statutory auditors

* Co and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP mutually agreed that they would not take part in tender process

* PwC will therefore stand down as co's auditors at conclusion of 2015 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: