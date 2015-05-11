BRIEF-India's Nelco March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
May 11 Caperio Holding AB :
* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($180,932.16) versus profit 2.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales down 30 percent to 139.7 million crowns versus 198.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2904 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue $275 million - $285 million