May 22 EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for May 2015

* Recommends approval of cholesterol drug Repatha from Amgen Inc

* Recommends approval of HIV drug Evotaz from Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Gives positive opinion for Merck & Co's melanoma drug Keytruda

* Recommends approval of Neuroblastoma drug Unituxin from United Therapeutics

* Confirmed recommendation to suspend drugs tested at GVK Biosciences' Hyderabad site