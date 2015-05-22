May 22 Tradedoubler AB

* Swedish FSA says forbids buyout offer for Tradedoubler

* Swedish FSA says according to the Stock Market (Takeover Bids) Act, the bidder should in connection with the announcement of a takeover bid, notify the Swedish FSA regarding the offer and the undertaking to the stock exchange to comply with the takeover regulation applicable on the regulated market.

* Swedish FSA says in the announcement on May 20th 2015 no such undertaking was made to the stock exchange. Therefore the Swedish FSA prohibits the takeover bid

* FSA says the issue regarding an eventual penalty fee will be handled ina separate case

* Says regardless of the above mentioned Gravity4 Inc. still holds the opportunity, under the precondition that the bidder complies with the Swedish takeover regulation, to submit a new takeover offer for shares in TradeDoubler AB