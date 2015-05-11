Options exchange operator CBOE's profit slumps 69.3 pct
May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 69.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
May 11 Valartis Group AG :
* Board of directors of Valartis Group nominates Gustav Stenbolt for election as chairman of board of directors
* Stephan Häberle is designated as Group CEO
* Renewable Power Direct - Renewable Power Direct has structured a third renewable electricity agreement for Iron Mountain Incorporated