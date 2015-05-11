May 11 Fagron Nv

* Signed an agreement to acquire AnazaoHealth, a leading sterile compounding pharmacy in united states specialized in nuclear, pain and intrathecal compounding

* Acquisition is expected to be closed in Q2 of 2015.

* Pays a multiple of 6 times EBITDA with 40% of total consideration paid in Fagron shares valued at a minimum of EUR 40 per share

* AnazaoHealth is headquartered in Florida with an additional facility in Nevada

* Pays 20% of total price is earn out based on performance in 2015, payable in Q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: