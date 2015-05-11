BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
May 11 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Q1 revenues increased 29.4 pct year-on-year to 394 million euros ($439 million)
* To remain strongly positive about its medium-term outlook
Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer