BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
May 11 Nicox SA :
* Promising preclinical data on new compounds for glaucoma presented at ARVO
* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer