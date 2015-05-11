BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
May 11 Almirall SA :
* Q1 normalized net profit 42.9 million euros ($47.8 million)versus 10.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net sales 180.0 million euros versus 201.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 73.1 million euros versus 31.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 research and development expenses (R&D) 17.5 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 total revenue between 720 million euros and 750 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT about 100 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net sales between 650 million euros and 680 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: