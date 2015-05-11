BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group Q1 earnings per share $ 0.13
* Q1 revenue $540.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $516.6 million
May 11 TomTom Nv :
* TomTom announces Marina Wyatt to step down as CFO
* Marina Wyatt will leave TomTom at end of July 2015 in order to take up position of CFO of London-based UBM Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $540.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $516.6 million
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: