May 11 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Enters UK PRS with "First Street" purchase in Manchester

* Seller was a local private property company; completion of transaction is expected in Q2 2015

* Investment takes Patrizia's AUM in UK to over £1 billion ($1.54 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)