May 11 Nedbank Group Limited
* Non-Interest revenue (NIR) increased 18,1% to R5 318m (q1
2014: R4 505m)
* Expectation of organic growth in diluted headline earnings
per share in 2015 to be above nominal GDP growth remains
unchanged
* Credit loss ratio of 80bps (Q1 2014: 89bps) is at low end
of our through-- cycle target range
* Interest rates are currently expected to increase by 25
basis points in last quarter of year
* Net interest income for three months ended 31 March 2015
(" period") increased 4,4% to R5 811m (Q1 2014: R5 566m)
* Economic conditions in sa remained weak in q1 as benefits
of lower oil prices and benign interest rates were largely
offset by electricity supply constraints, negatively impacting
business confidence
* Q1 net interest margin narrowed to 3,41% (Q1 2014: 3,57%),
* Currently anticipates that SA gross domestic product (gdp)
will grow by 2,2% in 2015, with risk remaining on downside
