BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
May 11 Navamedic ASA :
* Announced that the Company is launching a new pharmaceutical product, aimed at reducing acid production in the stomach
* Total Finnish market for this particular product and its competitors is about 30 million Norwegian crowns ($4.00 million)
* Initially, the generic drug Esomeprazole Navamedic will be launched in Finland and will also be introduced in the Swedish market
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5066 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ritter pharmaceuticals says on may 4, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: