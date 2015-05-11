BRIEF-Mannatech reports Q1 loss per share of $0.46
* Mannatech inc qtrly loss per share $0.46
May 11 Choppies Enterprises Ltd :
* Abridged pre-listing statement relates to secondary inward listing of Choppies in "food retailers and wholesalers" sector on main board of JSE
* Secondary inward listing with effect from commencement of business on wednesday, 27 may 2015
* Offer for subscription by company of up to 117,420,758 new subscription shares and concurrent offer for sale of up to 160,000,000 existing sale shares by selling shareholders
* Bookbuild process will be managed by rand merchant bank on behalf of choppies and selling shareholders
* Net proceeds to be used to partially settle existing borrowings, accelerate continued expansion into existing and new markets
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share