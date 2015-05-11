BRIEF-PERILS sets initial loss from Debbie at a$ 1.116 bln
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
May 11 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on May 8, 2015 purchased 6,949,988 shares in Norwegian Property at 10.00 Norwegian crowns ($1.33) per share
* Following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 246,396,490 shares, representing about 44.9 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property
* Cecilie Astrup Fredriksen and Espen D. Westeren are board members of Norwegian Property and related parties to Geveran Trading Co. Ltd
($1 = 7.5145 Norwegian crowns)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.