May 11 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on May 8, 2015 purchased 6,949,988 shares in Norwegian Property at 10.00 Norwegian crowns ($1.33) per share

* Following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 246,396,490 shares, representing about 44.9 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property

* Cecilie Astrup Fredriksen and Espen D. Westeren are board members of Norwegian Property and related parties to Geveran Trading Co. Ltd

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5145 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)