BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group Q1 earnings per share $ 0.13
* Q1 revenue $540.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $516.6 million
May 11 Elisa Oyj :
* Elisa made a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros ($2,233.00) per share from April 15, 2015 to May 8, 2015
* Finnish government was one of sellers
* Says continues tender offer with same terms until May 15, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $540.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $516.6 million
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: