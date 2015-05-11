BRIEF-S R Industries to consider raising fresh equity capital
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
May 11 Valsoia SpA :
* Q1 2015 net profit 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue 26.9 million euros versus 24.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA 3.9 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
* MANAGEMENT IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR