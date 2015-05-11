May 11 Recticel Sa :
* Completion of scrips private placement and successful
completion of the 75.9 million euro 4 for 5 rights offering of
23,733,804 new shares
* New shares were offered with preferential subscription
rights at a ratio of 4 new shares for 5 preferential
subscription rights
* Offer at subscription price of eur 3.20 per new share
* ING Belgium, KBC Securities and BNP Paribas Fortis acted
as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunner, Banque
Degroof acted as co-lead manager
* Has requested resumption of shares trading on Euronext
Brussels
Link to press release: (bit.ly/1G07mtS)
