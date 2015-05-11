REFILE-BRIEF-Tribune Media to pay Sinclair $135.5 mln if merger terminates
* Tribune Media says if merger is terminated under certain circumstances, termination fee payable by Tribune to Sinclair will be $135.5 million
May 11 Triplan AG :
* Supervisory board renews contract with member of the board Peter Stromberger for further 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: