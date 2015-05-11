BRIEF-Lifetime Brands Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports first quarter financial results
May 11 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Consolidated sales of company for April 2015 amounted to 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million), down 29%
* Sales of company for period January 2015 - April 2015 amounted to 25.3 million euros, down 30%
* Decrease in turnover was determined by sale prices of dairy products in export markets, which were the lowest within the past several years Source text: bit.ly/1zSyGJ1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Balchem corporation reports record first quarter net earnings of $15.5 million and first quarter adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million