BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
May 11 Molecular Partners AG :
* Actavis confirms timeline for start of phase III development of Abicipar
* Announced that new Actavis/Allergan management team has confirmed abicipar phase III clinical program is on track to be initiated by end of Q2 2015 or early in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: