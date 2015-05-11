May 11 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Divestment of South African business unit to Litha

* Says deal for a consideration of approximately R1.6 billion

* Subsidiary of Aspen Holdings and group's primary South African Trading Company, has concluded a set of agreements with Litha Pharma

* Portfolio recorded revenue of R362 million and direct contribution to profit before tax of R136 million for year ended 30 June 2014