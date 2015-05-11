May 11 Tinc Comm VA :
* Tinc has an initial public offering at 11 euros ($12.28)
per share and raises 110 million euros
* Market capitalization of Tinc at IPO amounts to
141,084,416 euros based on base offering and 150,000,004 euros
including over-allotment option
* First listing of shares on regulated market of Euronext
Brussels will take place on May 12
* With a total demand of 182 million euros base offering of
95.77 million euros was 1.9 times oversubscribed
* Gross proceeds of offering amount to 110,135,476 euros of
which 78,029,820 euros is attributable to Tinc and 32,105,656
euros to selling shareholders
* Belfius Bank and KBC Securities were joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners for IPO
* Bank Degroof was co-lead manager
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
