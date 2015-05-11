May 11 Tinc Comm VA :

* Tinc has an initial public offering at 11 euros ($12.28) per share and raises 110 million euros

* Market capitalization of Tinc at IPO amounts to 141,084,416 euros based on base offering and 150,000,004 euros including over-allotment option

* First listing of shares on regulated market of Euronext Brussels will take place on May 12

* With a total demand of 182 million euros base offering of 95.77 million euros was 1.9 times oversubscribed

* Gross proceeds of offering amount to 110,135,476 euros of which 78,029,820 euros is attributable to Tinc and 32,105,656 euros to selling shareholders

* Belfius Bank and KBC Securities were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for IPO

* Bank Degroof was co-lead manager

