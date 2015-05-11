BRIEF-Boco Inter-Telecom's shares to halt trading pending major plan
* Says shares to halt trading from May 10 pending announcement related to major plan
May 11 Lagardere :
* Announces signing of a 1.25 billion euros ($1.39 billion)multicurrency syndicated credit facility with a maturity of 5 years
* This facility replaces previous 1.645 billion euro facility, signed in 2011
* Qtrly total comprehensive loss US$362,000 versus loss of US$1.5 mln; Qtrly revenue US$125.4 million versus US$10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: