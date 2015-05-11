BRIEF-Boco Inter-Telecom's shares to halt trading pending major plan
* Says shares to halt trading from May 10 pending announcement related to major plan
May 11 Mobile Network Group SA :
* To launch MNG Ads, a technological platform designed to improve revenue from publicity
* Qtrly total comprehensive loss US$362,000 versus loss of US$1.5 mln; Qtrly revenue US$125.4 million versus US$10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: