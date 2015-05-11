(Corrects source)

May 11 Plant Advanced Technologies SA :

* Arkeon Finance partially exercised over allotment option in IPO, resulting in issue of 13,615 shares

* Size of the offer is now raised to about 7.3 million euros ($8.14 million)

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1EtNvi3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)