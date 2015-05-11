BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.79
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
(Corrects source)
May 11 Plant Advanced Technologies SA :
* Arkeon Finance partially exercised over allotment option in IPO, resulting in issue of 13,615 shares
* Size of the offer is now raised to about 7.3 million euros ($8.14 million)
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1EtNvi3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Lannett voluntarily pays down remaining $25 million principal balance of revolving credit facility