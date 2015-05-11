BRIEF-Boco Inter-Telecom's shares to halt trading pending major plan
* Says shares to halt trading from May 10 pending announcement related to major plan
May 11 Aures Technologies SA :
* Select Service Partner (SSP) has chosen Aures Group's Yuno point-of-sale terminals for EPOS management and till operations in its concessions
* First phase of this project has already started and involves replacing and rolling out over 400 aures systems in france by end of year
* SSP group eventually plans to roll out almost 4,000 Aures terminals worldwide
Source text: bit.ly/1zTeDdy
* Qtrly total comprehensive loss US$362,000 versus loss of US$1.5 mln; Qtrly revenue US$125.4 million versus US$10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: