BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.79
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
May 11 AB Science SA :
* Ongoing phase 3 study of Mastinib in ALS successfully passes futility test
* IDMC recommends continuation of phase 3 study based on review of safety and efficacy data
* Interim analysis is planned for Q1 2016
* Final analysis without resampling could be reached in Q4 2016
* Lannett voluntarily pays down remaining $25 million principal balance of revolving credit facility