May 11 AB Science SA :

* Ongoing phase 3 study of Mastinib in ALS successfully passes futility test

* IDMC recommends continuation of phase 3 study based on review of safety and efficacy data

* Interim analysis is planned for Q1 2016

* Final analysis without resampling could be reached in Q4 2016

