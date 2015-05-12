May 12 Schaffner Holding AG :

* H1 net sales 102.5 million Swiss francs ($109.81 million)(H1 2013/14: 102.6 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net profit 1.9 million Swiss francs versus 3.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* Is targeting sequential growth in sales and operating profits in each division in second half of fiscal 2014/15 compared with first half-year

* In absence of major change in economies or currencies continues to expect full year consolidated net sales roughly in line with those of previous year and EBIT margin of around 5 pct