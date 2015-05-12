May 12 PSP Swiss Property AG

* Q1 rental income 68.2 million Swiss francs ($73.2 million)versus 69.9 million Swiss francs

* As a result, Q1 net income including changes in fair value was also 38.2 million Swiss francs (Q1 2014: 43.8 million Swiss francs)

* In Q1 2015, net income excluding changes in fair value reached 38.2 million Swiss francs (Q1 2014: 43.8 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2015 forecast confirmed

* EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of about 225 million Swiss francs is expected for FY 2015

* At end of March 2015, vacancy rate stood at 10.7 pct (end of 2014: 10.0 pct)

* 2015 rental income is likely to remain stable over whole year, despite an increase in renovations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)