BRIEF-AllTele acquires IT-Total Västernorrland
May 9 ALLTELE ALLMANNA SVENSKA TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET (PUBL)
May 12 AND International Publishers NV :
* Says revenue decreased significantly during first four months of 2015 compared to same period in 2014
* Realizes a profit in first four months of 2015
* Is positive about second half of 2015 but does not provide a financial outlook for 2015
* Expects to realize a profit during first half of 2015, but expects revenue and profit to be lower compared to same period in previous year
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO