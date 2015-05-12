May 12 Invalda Lt Ab :

* To sell Finasta Bank and brokerage company shares to iauli Bankas, will acquire shares of iauli Bankas

* Sees transaction value should exceed 6 million euros ($6.71 million)

* iauli Bankas will issue new shares for 0.29 euro per share

* Sees plans that deal will be closed in Q3 of 2015

* iauli Bankas will issue new shares, which will be acquired by Invalda INVL

