BRIEF-PERILS sets initial loss from Debbie at a$ 1.116 bln
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
May 12 Invalda Lt Ab :
* To sell Finasta Bank and brokerage company shares to iauli Bankas, will acquire shares of iauli Bankas
* Sees transaction value should exceed 6 million euros ($6.71 million)
* iauli Bankas will issue new shares for 0.29 euro per share
* Sees plans that deal will be closed in Q3 of 2015
* iauli Bankas will issue new shares, which will be acquired by Invalda INVL
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.