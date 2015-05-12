May 12 Valneva SE :

* Report total revenues and grants of 19.5 million euros ($21.8 million) in Q1 2015 compared to 7.1 million euros in Q1 2014

* Results EBITDA improvement of 7.0 percent and net loss improvement of 29.4 percent compared to Q1 2014

* Says net loss in Q1 2015 is 5.0 million euros compared to loss of 7.1 million euros same period of previous year

* Re-confirms its 2015 revenue expectation of about 75 million euros to 85 million euros, compared to 42.4 million euros in 2014