May 11 Arrowhead Properties Ltd :

* Distribution of 74,49 cents per combined a and b unit. Growth of 19.03 pct, 6 months on 6 months;

* Forecast distribution of R1,49 for year, 11.83 pct higher than previous year and against previous guidance of 11.0 pct (R1,479)

* Revenue has increased from R270,5 million to R555,6 million as full effect of acquisitions

* Core property portfolio growth of 9.0 pct for 6 months to March

* Tenant retention ratio for 6 months ended 31 March 2015 at 55,2 pct

* Finance charges have increased from R34,5 million to R104,6 million for 6 months to March