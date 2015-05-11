May 11 Arrowhead Properties Ltd :
* Distribution of 74,49 cents per combined a and b unit.
Growth of 19.03 pct, 6 months on 6 months;
* Forecast distribution of R1,49 for year, 11.83 pct higher
than previous year and against previous guidance of 11.0 pct
(R1,479)
* Revenue has increased from R270,5 million to R555,6
million as full effect of acquisitions
* Core property portfolio growth of 9.0 pct for 6 months to
March
* Tenant retention ratio for 6 months ended 31 March 2015 at
55,2 pct
* Finance charges have increased from R34,5 million to
R104,6 million for 6 months to March
