BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
May 11 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :
* General meeting update
* Board of ARMS is engaging with ACE and evaluating ACE cash offer
* Board believes that this objective is achieved by recapitalisation under which NRH has committed to underwrite $100 million of new equity
* Ace cash offer is conditional and there is uncertainty as to whether conditions to Ace cash offer will be capable of being satisfied
* Group is facing a requirement to make a principal repayment of $450 million in July 2015 of 2015 notes
* Currently does not have sufficient cash resources to make a principal repayment on notes
* Board has stated its aim to deliver a long-term sustainable capital structure for group
* Unless NRH otherwise agrees, under NRH's subscription agreement such general meeting must occur by 31 May 2015.
* Further announcement with regard to Ace cash offer will be made in due course
* Intends to adjourn again that meeting for an indefinite period
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S