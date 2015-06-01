PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :
* General meeting update
* Board of ARMS is engaging with ACE and evaluating ACE cash offer
* Board believes that this objective is achieved by recapitalisation under which NRH has committed to underwrite $100 million of new equity
* Ace cash offer is conditional and there is uncertainty as to whether conditions to Ace cash offer will be capable of being satisfied
* Group is facing a requirement to make a principal repayment of $450 million in July 2015 of 2015 notes
* Currently does not have sufficient cash resources to make a principal repayment on notes
* Board has stated its aim to deliver a long-term sustainable capital structure for group
* Unless NRH otherwise agrees, under NRH's subscription agreement such general meeting must occur by 31 May 2015
* Further announcement with regard to Ace cash offer will be made in due course
* Intends to adjourn again that meeting for an indefinite period
