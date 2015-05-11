BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
May 11 Mensa Sinai Ticari ve Mali Yatirimlar AS :
* Q1 net loss of 467,670 lira ($173,790.41) versus loss of 39,676 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6910 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S