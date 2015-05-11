BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
May 11 Linz Textil Holding AG :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 32.5 million euros ($36 million) versus 33.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBIT 834,000 euros versus 819,000 euros year ago
* Sees positive result for FY 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1IwM8E1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S