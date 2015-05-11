BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
May 11 Dogus Otomotiv :
* Q1 net profit of 132.2 million lira ($49.1 million) versus 26.5 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 2.18 billion lira versus 1.35 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6905 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S