BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
May 11 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SA :
* Q1 turnover 16.5 million euros ($18.4 million), up 34 percent versus year ago
* Q1 positive EBITDA 465,000 euros versus negative EBITDA 656,000 euros year ago
* Q1 net loss flat at 2.2 million euros versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1K20GNW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S