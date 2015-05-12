May 12 Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Q1 operational ebit nok 69.3 million (q1 2014 nok 87.1 million)

* Expects 2015 harvest volume of 32,000 tonnes (previous guidance 32,000 tonnes)

* For 2015 global supply growth is expected to be between 1 and 5 per cent, and in longer term global growth is expected to be low

* Sees basis for a positive market outlook for both 2015 and in long term for industry