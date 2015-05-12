BRIEF-VW brand sales down 1.8 pct in April
* Says VW brand sales fall 1.8 percent to 468,000 vehicles in April
May 12 Royal Imtech NV
* Van Gelder succeeds Van De Aast as CEO of Imtech per 1 January 2016
* Hans Turkesteen, CFO will leave company as of April 1, 2016, after publication of 2015 results.
* Announces that Gerard Van De Aast, CEO, has decided to retire from board of management effective December 31, 2015.
* He will be succeeded by Paul Van Gelder, currently member of management board.
* Hans turkesteen, CFO will resign on April 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says VW brand sales fall 1.8 percent to 468,000 vehicles in April
May 9 Mitsubishi Motors Corp Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says: