BRIEF-PERILS sets initial loss from Debbie at a$ 1.116 bln
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
May 12 Adrenna Property Group Ltd
* Headline earnings per share for year ended 28 february 2015 are expected to be between 10% and 20% lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.