BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Realia Business SA :
* Q1 revenue 23.3 million euros ($26.0 million) versus 35.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 0.2 million euros versus loss 7.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 10.3 million euros versus 6.5 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"