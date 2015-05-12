BRIEF-Saudi's Salama Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 14.2 mln riyals
* Q1 gross written premium 227.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
(Correct spelling to "Soranno" from "Sorranno" throughout after Barclays issued an amended statement)
May 12 Barclays Plc
* Announced that CEO of Barclaycard, Val Soranno Keating, has decided to pursue a new professional challenge outside bank
* Says Amer Sajed, CEO of Barclaycard US, will take interim charge of barclaycard business following Ms. Soranno Keating's departure Link to source: bit.ly/1zV6mG4 Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross written premium 227.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 9 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox has decided to establish a new EU subsidiary in Luxembourg to underwrite its retail business in Europe following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.