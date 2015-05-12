(Correct spelling to "Soranno" from "Sorranno" throughout after Barclays issued an amended statement)

May 12 Barclays Plc

* Announced that CEO of Barclaycard, Val Soranno Keating, has decided to pursue a new professional challenge outside bank

* Says Amer Sajed, CEO of Barclaycard US, will take interim charge of barclaycard business following Ms. Soranno Keating's departure