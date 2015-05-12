BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 Aerocrine Ab
* Aerocrine q1 net sales increased by 52% to sek 53.2m
* The operating loss increased to SEK 51.6m (44.6)
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra