May 12 Keyyo SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 5.91 million euros ($6.61 million), up by 10.3 percent

* Aims 2015 growth of 5 percent to 10 percent and current operating income growth at 7 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1EvHmla ($1 = 0.8939 euros)