BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Keyyo SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 5.91 million euros ($6.61 million), up by 10.3 percent
* Aims 2015 growth of 5 percent to 10 percent and current operating income growth at 7 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1EvHmla Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president