BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 12 Napatech A/S :
* Q1 revenue 43.7 million Danish crowns versus 47.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 4.0 million crowns versus 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Says maintains 2015 outlook
* Still expects revenue growth around 12 pct in 2015
* Still expects EBITDA margin around 12 pct in 2015


