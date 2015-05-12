May 12 Napatech A/S :

* Q1 revenue 43.7 million Danish crowns versus 47.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 4.0 million crowns versus 6.5 million crowns year ago

* Says maintains 2015 outlook

* Still expects revenue growth around 12 pct in 2015

* Still expects EBITDA margin around 12 pct in 2015

