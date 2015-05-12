BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Hiscox Ltd
* Says Q1 has been another period for low claims activity
* Says investment result to 31 March 2015 was 0.8% for quarter on a non-annualised basis.
* Says Q1 gross written premiums increased by 12 pct to £561.7 mln (2014: £501.6 mln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"