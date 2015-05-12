May 12 Hiscox Ltd

* Says Q1 has been another period for low claims activity

* Says investment result to 31 March 2015 was 0.8% for quarter on a non-annualised basis.

* Says Q1 gross written premiums increased by 12 pct to £561.7 mln (2014: £501.6 mln)