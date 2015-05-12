BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd
* Says otal continuing new life and pensions business (on a pvnbp basis) was up 40% at £1,379 million (£988m in march 2014).
* Says george osborne deserves credit for giving long term saving a real "shot in arm" with pension reforms
* Says total group funds under management were £86.3bn at 31 march 2015, up 5% on 31 december 2014.
* Says sales of royal london's individual pensions have increased by 68%.
* Says group pensions £515m (+16%) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"